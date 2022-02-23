Trending:
Lipscomb visits Bellarmine after Fleming’s 26-point showing

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Lipscomb Bisons (12-17, 5-9 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (16-12, 10-4 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the Lipscomb Bisons after CJ Fleming scored 26 points in Bellarmine’s 82-67 loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Knights are 7-4 in home games. Bellarmine ranks fifth in the ASUN with 15.0 assists per game led by Dylan Penn averaging 5.0.

The Bisons are 5-9 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb is the ASUN leader with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ahsan Asadullah averaging 7.6.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Knights won 77-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Penn led the Knights with 25 points, and Will Pruitt led the Bisons with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Penn is shooting 48.9% and averaging 16.5 points for the Knights. Fleming is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Jacob Ognacevic is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bisons. Greg Jones is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bisons: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

