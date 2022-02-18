Lipscomb visits North Alabama after Brim’s 22-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (11-17, 4-9 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-17, 2-11 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama plays the Lipscomb Bisons after C.J. Brim scored 22 points in North Alabama’s 80-76 overtime loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Lions are 6-5 on their home court. North Alabama is 2-12 against opponents over .500.

The Bisons are 4-9 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb allows 78.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bisons won the last matchup 84-74 on Jan. 5. Ahsan Asadullah scored 30 points to help lead the Bisons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz is shooting 38.6% and averaging 12.2 points for the Lions. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 12.8 points for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 13.7 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 65.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Bisons: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

