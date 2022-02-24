Little Rock hosts Coastal Carolina following Williams’ 31-point showing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (15-12, 7-8 Sun Belt) at Little Rock Trojans (8-17, 3-10 Sun Belt)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits the Little Rock Trojans after Rudi Williams scored 31 points in Coastal Carolina’s 74-69 victory against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Trojans have gone 6-6 in home games. Little Rock gives up 73.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

The Chanticleers are 7-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Chanticleers won 65-49 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Williams led the Chanticleers with 20 points, and Jordan Jefferson led the Trojans with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Palermo is scoring 11.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Trojans. Jefferson is averaging 10.7 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Vince Cole averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 51.7% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

