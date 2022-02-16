Little Rock visits UT Arlington following Azore’s 25-point showing

Little Rock Trojans (8-14, 3-7 Sun Belt) at UT Arlington Mavericks (10-14, 6-7 Sun Belt)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on the Little Rock Trojans after David Azore scored 25 points in UT Arlington’s 80-77 overtime victory against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Mavericks are 7-3 in home games. UT Arlington has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans are 3-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Little Rock has a 6-10 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Trojans won the last meeting 98-96 on Jan. 22. D.J. Smith scored 27 points to help lead the Trojans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Mwamba is shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 10 points. Azore is averaging 26.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

Smith is averaging seven points for the Trojans. Isaiah Palermo is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.