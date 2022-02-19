LIU 66, Mount St. Mary’s 61

LIU (13-13)
Flowers 5-10 1-2 13, Kante 3-7 0-0 6, Penn 5-12 3-4 13, Wood 4-9 4-4 12, Davis 5-8 2-2 12, Rivera 3-7 2-2 10, Burns 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 12-14 66.
MOUNT ST. MARY’S (12-14)
Barton 2-4 0-0 4, Offurum 4-12 2-3 11, Opoku 6-12 0-0 12, Leffew 2-9 0-0 5, Thomas 2-6 0-0 5, Benjamin 3-9 4-4 13, Gibson 2-5 0-0 5, Cordilia 2-3 2-2 6, Reaves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 8-9 61.
Halftime_LIU 33-26. 3-Point Goals_LIU 4-12 (Rivera 2-3, Flowers 2-4, Wood 0-1, Davis 0-2, Penn 0-2), Mount St. Mary’s 7-21 (Benjamin 3-7, Offurum 1-1, Gibson 1-3, Thomas 1-4, Leffew 1-5, Opoku 0-1). Rebounds_LIU 29 (Penn 8), Mount St. Mary’s 35 (Offurum 8). Assists_LIU 13 (Wood 5), Mount St. Mary’s 16 (Leffew 6). Total Fouls_LIU 11, Mount St. Mary’s 17. A_2,625 (3,500).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.