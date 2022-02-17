LIU 81, St. Francis (Pa.) 63

LIU (12-13)
Flowers 5-20 0-1 11, Kante 6-10 2-3 14, Penn 5-10 4-4 17, Wood 7-8 2-2 18, Davis 6-8 0-0 13, Rivera 1-5 0-0 3, Washington 2-3 1-2 5, Crawford 0-1 0-0 0, Burns 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Pickron 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-68 9-12 81.
ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (8-18)
Cohen 5-13 5-7 15, Flagg 4-6 2-4 10, Harrison 4-11 0-0 9, McCabe 2-6 0-0 6, Land 4-15 2-2 11, Giles 0-7 0-0 0, Hargis 2-8 0-0 5, Coleman 1-1 2-2 4, Ikediashi 1-2 1-1 3, Labriola 0-1 0-0 0, Scanlon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-70 12-16 63.
Halftime_LIU 44-31. 3-Point Goals_LIU 8-28 (Penn 3-7, Wood 2-3, Davis 1-2, Rivera 1-4, Flowers 1-9, Burns 0-1, Kante 0-1, Pickron 0-1), St. Francis (Pa.) 5-25 (McCabe 2-6, Hargis 1-4, Harrison 1-4, Land 1-7, Giles 0-4). Rebounds_LIU 40 (Flowers 15), St. Francis (Pa.) 43 (Flagg 11). Assists_LIU 17 (Flowers 6), St. Francis (Pa.) 14 (Harrison 4). Total Fouls_LIU 10, St. Francis (Pa.) 12. A_640 (3,500).
