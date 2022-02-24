LIU 85, Merrimack 74

MERRIMACK (13-16)
Minor 2-7 3-4 7, Derring 3-7 0-0 9, McKoy 3-8 0-2 8, Watkins 6-11 1-2 15, Reid 4-10 4-4 13, Filchner 2-9 0-0 6, Edmead 6-9 0-1 14, Berry 0-2 2-3 2, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Isaacson 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 10-16 74.
LIU (14-13)
Flowers 9-15 2-2 24, Kante 8-9 4-4 20, Penn 7-12 10-13 24, Wood 1-4 0-0 3, Davis 0-5 2-2 2, Rivera 3-4 3-4 12, Burns 0-2 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Nicholson 0-1 0-0 0, Pickron 0-0 0-0 0, Wague 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 21-25 85.
Halftime_LIU 43-28. 3-Point Goals_Merrimack 12-38 (Derring 3-7, Edmead 2-3, Watkins 2-5, McKoy 2-6, Filchner 2-7, Reid 1-7, Isaacson 0-1, Berry 0-2), LIU 8-18 (Flowers 4-5, Rivera 3-4, Wood 1-3, Burns 0-1, Nicholson 0-1, Washington 0-1, Davis 0-3). Fouled Out_Minor. Rebounds_Merrimack 23 (Watkins 5), LIU 38 (Penn 11). Assists_Merrimack 15 (Watkins 6), LIU 22 (Davis 6). Total Fouls_Merrimack 17, LIU 13.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.