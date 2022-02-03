LIU hosts Sacred Heart following Flowers’ 23-point outing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-13, 3-4 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (8-12, 5-5 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LIU -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU faces the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Tyrn Flowers scored 23 points in LIU’s 88-81 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Sharks have gone 6-1 in home games. LIU averages 16.4 assists per game to lead the NEC, paced by Tre Wood with 3.5.

The Pioneers are 3-4 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart is second in the NEC shooting 34.5% from deep. Joey Reilly paces the Pioneers shooting 42.6% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Pioneers won 69-65 in the last matchup on Dec. 30. Aaron Clarke led the Pioneers with 17 points, and Flowers led the Sharks with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flowers is averaging 19.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Sharks. Eral Penn is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

Tyler Thomas is averaging 17.8 points for the Pioneers. Clarke is averaging 17.6 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 39.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.