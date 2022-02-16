LIU takes on Saint Francis (PA) following Flowers’ 29-point showing

Long Island Sharks (11-13, 8-6 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-17, 4-10 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Tyrn Flowers scored 29 points in LIU’s 99-88 victory against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Red Flash have gone 4-6 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is eighth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Sharks have gone 8-6 against NEC opponents. LIU is the NEC leader with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Flowers averaging 5.3.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Sharks won the last meeting 75-70 on Jan. 8. Flowers scored 21 points to help lead the Sharks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramiir Dixon-Conover is averaging 12.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Flowers is averaging 20 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Sharks. Eral Penn is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.