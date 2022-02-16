Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

LIU takes on Saint Francis (PA) following Flowers’ 29-point showing

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Long Island Sharks (11-13, 8-6 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-17, 4-10 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Tyrn Flowers scored 29 points in LIU’s 99-88 victory against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Red Flash have gone 4-6 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is eighth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

The Sharks have gone 8-6 against NEC opponents. LIU is the NEC leader with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Flowers averaging 5.3.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Sharks won the last meeting 75-70 on Jan. 8. Flowers scored 21 points to help lead the Sharks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramiir Dixon-Conover is averaging 12.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Flowers is averaging 20 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Sharks. Eral Penn is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|22 Special Air Warfare Symposium
2|22 FASTTR on AWS: Reduce the Time and Cost...
2|22 Slack Presents a Connected Workplace
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Getting ready to deploy