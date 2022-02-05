LIU takes on Wagner after Penn’s 22-point game

Long Island Sharks (9-12, 6-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (16-2, 9-0 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wagner -10.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits the Wagner Seahawks after Eral Penn scored 22 points in LIU’s 79-75 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Seahawks are 7-0 in home games. Wagner scores 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Sharks are 6-5 against NEC opponents. LIU has a 6-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Seahawks won 92-85 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Alex Morales led the Seahawks with 35 points, and Penn led the Sharks with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morales is averaging 17.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Seahawks. Elijah Ford is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Tyrn Flowers is scoring 19.2 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Sharks. Penn is averaging 15.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 75.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.