Llewellyn leads Princeton against Harvard after 29-point game

Princeton Tigers (20-5, 10-2 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (13-11, 5-7 Ivy League)

Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces the Harvard Crimson after Jaelin Llewellyn scored 29 points in Princeton’s 74-67 victory over the Harvard Crimson.

The Crimson have gone 9-4 in home games. Harvard ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Ledlum averaging 6.0.

The Tigers are 10-2 against conference opponents. Princeton averages 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Crimson and Tigers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Kirkwood is averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Crimson. Luka Sakota is averaging 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games for Harvard.

Drew Friberg is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 9.4 points. Ethan Wright is averaging 16.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.