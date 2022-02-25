Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Llewellyn scores 29 to lift Princeton over Harvard 74-67

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 9:47 pm
< a min read
      

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jaelin Llewellyn had a season-high 29 points as Princeton beat Harvard 74-67 on Friday night.

Ethan Wright had 15 points for Princeton (20-5, 10-2 Ivy League), which won its fifth consecutive game. Drew Friberg added 12 points. Tosan Evbuomwan had five assists.

Kale Catchings had 19 points for the Crimson (13-11, 5-7). Noah Kirkwood added 15 points and eight rebounds. Luka Sakota had 13 points.

Princeton and Yale are tied for first place in the Ivy League. Both teams have two games left in the regular season.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|4 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
3|4 Seattle Cyber Security Summit
3|4 Cohesion out of Chaos: Understanding...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!