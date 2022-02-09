Locke, Louisville Cardinals to visit Goodwin, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Louisville Cardinals (11-12, 5-8 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (16-7, 9-3 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -7.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dane Goodwin and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish host Noah Locke and the Louisville Cardinals in ACC play Wednesday.

The Fighting Irish are 9-1 on their home court. Notre Dame is seventh in the ACC shooting 36.4% from downtown, led by Tony Sanders Jr. shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Cardinals are 5-8 in ACC play. Louisville is fourth in the ACC with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Malik Williams averaging 6.4.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Fighting Irish won 82-70 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Blake Wesley led the Fighting Irish with 22 points, and Jarrod West led the Cardinals with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goodwin is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Prentiss Hubb is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

West is averaging 6.3 points for the Cardinals. El Ellis is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

