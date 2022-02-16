Trending:
Locked out MLB players to respond Thursday to clubs’ plan

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 6:32 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Negotiations aimed at ending Major League Baseball’s lockout will resume Thursday.

The players’ association notified management Wednesday that it is ready to respond to the offer MLB made last weekend, proposals that were received coolly by the union.

Baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995, enters its 78th day on Thursday, one day after spring training workouts had been scheduled to start.

There is little chance exhibition games will start as scheduled on Feb. 26, and the work stoppage soon will threaten opening day on March 31.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

