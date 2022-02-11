On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lofton leads Saint Bonaventure over Saint Louis 68-61

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 11:37 pm
< a min read
      

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyle Lofton had 16 points and eight assists and Osun Osunniyi posted 12 points and six blocks as St. Bonaventure defeated Saint Louis 68-61 on Friday night.

Jalen Adaway had 15 points for St. Bonaventure (14-7, 6-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jaren Holmes added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Yuri Collins had 18 points and seven assists but had eight turnovers for the Billikens (17-7, 8-3), whose six-game win streak was broken. Francis Okoro added 14 points. Marten Linssen had 10 points.

Gibson Jimerson, who led the Billikens in scoring heading into the contest with 17 points per game, had 6 points.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|18 Modular Efficient Laser Technology...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volley for serve!