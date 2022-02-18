London, Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-12, 3-6 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (13-12, 5-4 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State faces Maryland-Eastern Shore in a matchup of MEAC teams.

The Bulldogs are 6-5 on their home court. South Carolina State is fifth in the MEAC with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Cam Jones averaging 0.8.

The Hawks have gone 3-6 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks seventh in the MEAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Nathaniel Pollard Jr. averaging 3.9.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 69-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Jemal Davis led the Bulldogs with 16 points, and Da’Shawn Phillip led the Hawks with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Madlock is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Davis is averaging 11.2 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Phillip is averaging nine points and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Donchevell Nugent is averaging 9.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

