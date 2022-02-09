Long Beach St. 71, Cal St.-Fullerton 61

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (14-7)
Anosike 3-7 1-3 8, Lee 1-7 6-7 8, Milstead 3-12 2-2 8, San Antonio 2-3 0-0 5, Wrightsell 1-7 0-0 2, T.Maddox 5-12 2-3 15, Harris 5-11 2-2 15, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 13-17 61.
LONG BEACH ST. (13-9)
Jones 4-7 3-3 15, Murray 4-17 2-5 12, Slater 7-14 2-2 19, Traore 0-2 0-0 0, Roberts 6-13 1-1 13, Mansel 2-4 0-1 4, Cobb 1-4 2-2 4, Hampton 2-3 0-0 4, Rotegaard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 10-14 71.
Halftime_Cal St.-Fullerton 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Cal St.-Fullerton 8-21 (Harris 3-5, T.Maddox 3-7, Anosike 1-1, San Antonio 1-1, Wrightsell 0-3, Milstead 0-4), Long Beach St. 9-24 (Jones 4-7, Slater 3-8, Murray 2-5, Cobb 0-1, Roberts 0-3). Fouled Out_Hampton. Rebounds_Cal St.-Fullerton 41 (Lee 12), Long Beach St. 37 (Traore 9). Assists_Cal St.-Fullerton 11 (Milstead 8), Long Beach St. 14 (Slater, Roberts 4). Total Fouls_Cal St.-Fullerton 15, Long Beach St. 18. A_2,025 (4,000).
