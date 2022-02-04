Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Long Beach State faces Cal Poly after Slater’s 23-point game

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 3:42 am
1 min read
      

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-14, 1-6 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (11-9, 6-1 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on the Cal Poly Mustangs after Colin Slater scored 23 points in Long Beach State’s 74-65 win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Beach have gone 6-3 in home games. Long Beach State is fifth in the Big West with 11.8 assists per game led by Joel Murray averaging 2.9.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

The Mustangs have gone 1-6 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly has a 1-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Beach and Mustangs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is scoring 16.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Beach. Slater is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

Alimamy Koroma is scoring 13.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Mustangs. Trevon Taylor is averaging 10.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 57.1% over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 58.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|10 Ask Me Anything: HUSTLE Defense...
2|10 "Wraparound the Clock" -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard petty officer learns how to dive in cold water