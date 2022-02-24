Long Beach State takes on UCSD following Slater’s 28-point performance

UCSD Tritons (11-14) at Long Beach State Beach (15-10, 10-2 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Long Beach State -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts the UCSD Tritons after Colin Slater scored 28 points in Long Beach State’s 84-71 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Beach are 8-3 in home games. Long Beach State is fifth in the Big West with 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Joel Murray averaging 1.6.

The Tritons are 3-9 on the road. UCSD averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. The Beach won the last matchup 87-69 on Jan. 21. Murray scored 20 points points to help lead the Beach to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Slater is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 14.3 points. Murray is shooting 35.7% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

Toni Rocak is shooting 46.2% and averaging 15.0 points for the Tritons. Jake Kosakowski is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Tritons: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

