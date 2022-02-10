Long Island-Brooklyn defeats St. Francis (N.Y.) 74-69

NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers had 32 points and 12 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn narrowly defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 74-69 on Thursday night.

Eral Penn had 24 points for Long Island Brooklyn (10-13, 7-6 Northeast Conference). Tre Wood added six assists.

Michael Cubbage scored a career-high 23 points for the Terriers (7-17, 4-9). Patrick Emilien added 20 points. Rob Higgins had 10 points.

The Sharks improve to 2-0 against the Terriers on the season. Long Island-Brooklyn defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 80-65 on Jan. 17.

