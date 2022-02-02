Longwood 56, UNC-Asheville 48

LONGWOOD (16-5)

Granlund 0-2 0-0 0, Watson 4-7 4-4 12, Hill 2-11 4-6 8, Wade 5-9 3-4 17, Wilkins 2-11 1-2 6, Lliteras 1-7 3-4 5, Nkereuwem 4-6 0-0 8, Perkins 0-3 0-0 0, Darden 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-58 15-20 56.

UNC-ASHEVILLE (12-10)

Jude 4-10 3-3 14, Pember 1-6 3-4 5, Battle 2-5 1-2 5, Jones 4-9 0-0 9, Stephney 2-9 1-2 5, Mason 1-2 1-2 3, Marable 1-1 0-0 2, Thorpe 0-4 5-6 5. Totals 15-46 14-19 48.

Halftime_Longwood 34-15. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 5-23 (Wade 4-6, Wilkins 1-6, Granlund 0-1, Darden 0-2, Hill 0-3, Lliteras 0-5), UNC-Asheville 4-18 (Jude 3-9, Jones 1-5, Pember 0-2, Stephney 0-2). Fouled Out_Perkins. Rebounds_Longwood 38 (Lliteras 9), UNC-Asheville 27 (Jones 6). Assists_Longwood 11 (Hill 5), UNC-Asheville 7 (Stephney, Marable 2). Total Fouls_Longwood 19, UNC-Asheville 16. A_507 (3,200).

