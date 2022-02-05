Longwood 69, Charleston Southern 67

LONGWOOD (17-5)

Granlund 2-4 2-2 7, Watson 3-5 4-5 10, Perkins 3-7 1-2 7, Wade 6-14 3-5 19, Wilkins 6-15 1-3 15, Lliteras 3-7 0-0 8, Houston 1-4 0-2 3, Darden 0-0 0-0 0, LaCount 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 11-19 69.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (4-18)

Bowser 3-3 0-0 6, Buskey 3-7 0-0 8, Chavez 9-20 4-5 27, Harris 2-6 4-4 9, Faye 0-3 0-0 0, Clinton 3-6 0-0 6, Kelly 4-4 3-3 11, Price 0-1 0-0 0, Florence 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 11-12 67.

Halftime_Longwood 35-24. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 10-28 (Wade 4-9, Lliteras 2-5, Wilkins 2-7, Granlund 1-2, Houston 1-3, Perkins 0-2), Charleston Southern 8-25 (Chavez 5-14, Buskey 2-5, Harris 1-2, Clinton 0-1, Faye 0-3). Rebounds_Longwood 32 (Lliteras 7), Charleston Southern 27 (Buskey 8). Assists_Longwood 14 (Perkins 6), Charleston Southern 16 (Buskey 5). Total Fouls_Longwood 15, Charleston Southern 14. A_682 (881).

