Longwood 70, High Point 66

HIGH POINT (11-15)
Austin 7-16 0-0 17, Izunabor 1-1 0-0 2, House 5-11 0-0 11, Randleman 4-4 1-3 9, J.Wright 4-11 5-6 16, Holt 4-6 0-0 8, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, B.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Childress 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 26-54 6-9 66.
LONGWOOD (19-6)
Granlund 1-3 2-3 4, Watson 3-6 4-4 10, Hill 6-16 2-4 15, Wade 3-10 0-0 9, Wilkins 5-9 0-0 12, Perkins 1-2 2-2 4, Nkereuwem 2-3 1-2 5, Houston 1-6 2-2 4, Lliteras 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 25-61 13-17 70.
Halftime_Longwood 35-32. 3-Point Goals_High Point 8-23 (J.Wright 3-7, Austin 3-9, Childress 1-3, House 1-3, B.Williams 0-1), Longwood 7-21 (Wade 3-6, Wilkins 2-3, Lliteras 1-3, Hill 1-6, Houston 0-3). Rebounds_High Point 29 (Randleman 7), Longwood 28 (Watson, Nkereuwem 5). Assists_High Point 10 (Randleman 4), Longwood 15 (Perkins 4). Total Fouls_High Point 12, Longwood 12. A_1,308 (1,807).
