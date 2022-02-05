Longwood faces Charleston Southern on 9-game win streak

Longwood Lancers (16-5, 8-0 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-17, 1-8 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston Southern -11.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood is looking to keep its nine-game win streak intact when the Lancers take on Charleston Southern.

The Buccaneers have gone 3-8 at home. Charleston Southern is 2-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lancers are 8-0 in Big South play. Longwood ranks second in the Big South scoring 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Leslie Nkereuwem averaging 0.7.

The Buccaneers and Lancers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlik Chavez is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Cheikh Faye is averaging 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Justin Hill is shooting 42.2% and averaging 13.4 points for the Lancers. Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

