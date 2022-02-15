Longwood faces High Point, seeks 10th straight home win

High Point Panthers (11-14, 5-6 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (18-6, 10-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longwood -8.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts High Point looking to extend its nine-game home winning streak.

The Lancers have gone 13-1 in home games. Longwood is third in the Big South shooting 36.1% from downtown, led by DeShaun Wade shooting 41.0% from 3-point range.

The Panthers are 5-6 in Big South play. High Point has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Lancers and Panthers meet Tuesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lancers. Wade is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

John-Michael Wright is scoring 19.0 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Panthers. Zach Austin is averaging 15.3 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 72.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

