Louisiana-Monroe 75, UALR 72, OT

LOUISIANA-MONROE (12-12)

Howell 3-4 0-0 6, Jones 10-17 7-8 30, Ozier 5-8 3-3 16, Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Harrison 2-9 6-6 11, Gonzales 0-3 0-0 0, Metskhvarishvili 3-9 3-3 9, Williams 0-1 1-2 1, Phillips 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 20-22 75.

UALR (7-13)

Gardner 3-12 5-6 13, Jefferson 6-15 3-4 18, Palermo 7-10 3-3 19, Smith 3-7 3-4 10, White 3-5 3-3 10, Besovic 0-0 0-0 0, Osawe 1-2 0-0 2, Stulic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 17-20 72.

Halftime_Louisiana-Monroe 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Monroe 7-17 (Ozier 3-3, Jones 3-5, Harrison 1-4, Gonzales 0-1, Powell 0-1, Williams 0-1, Metskhvarishvili 0-2), UALR 9-25 (Jefferson 3-10, Palermo 2-3, Gardner 2-4, White 1-2, Smith 1-5, Osawe 0-1). Fouled Out_Ozier, Metskhvarishvili, Gardner. Rebounds_Louisiana-Monroe 23 (Metskhvarishvili 6), UALR 31 (Palermo 9). Assists_Louisiana-Monroe 16 (Gonzales 5), UALR 11 (White 5). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Monroe 23, UALR 20. A_2,257 (5,600).

