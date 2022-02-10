Louisiana Tech 82, Charlotte 77

LOUISIANA TECH (18-6)
Lofton 5-9 7-7 18, Archibald 7-13 0-0 14, Christon 2-3 0-0 5, C.Williams 4-14 6-7 15, Willis 5-10 3-4 16, Bradford 2-6 0-0 4, Green 2-5 2-3 8, Hunter 1-2 0-0 2, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 18-21 82.
CHARLOTTE (13-10)
Khalifa 3-6 1-1 8, Butler 7-9 0-0 15, Threadgill 3-7 0-0 7, Trapp 4-8 0-2 9, Young 10-18 7-7 28, Braswell 3-6 0-0 8, Francois 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia 0-1 2-2 2, Vasic 0-0 0-0 0, Cannon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 10-12 77.
Halftime_Louisiana Tech 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana Tech 8-22 (Willis 3-6, Green 2-5, Christon 1-1, Lofton 1-1, C.Williams 1-5, Bradford 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Archibald 0-2), Charlotte 7-23 (Braswell 2-4, Butler 1-1, Khalifa 1-2, Threadgill 1-4, Trapp 1-5, Young 1-6, Garcia 0-1). Fouled Out_Khalifa. Rebounds_Louisiana Tech 24 (Lofton, C.Williams, Green 5), Charlotte 35 (Butler 10). Assists_Louisiana Tech 12 (Lofton 4), Charlotte 17 (Khalifa 8). Total Fouls_Louisiana Tech 12, Charlotte 17. A_2,770 (9,105).
