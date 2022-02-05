Louisiana Tech 86, FIU 82

LOUISIANA TECH (17-6)

Lofton 6-13 9-11 21, Archibald 7-10 4-4 21, Christon 2-6 1-3 5, C.Williams 2-8 4-6 9, Willis 7-12 0-0 19, Green 3-4 0-0 8, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Bradford 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 28-59 18-24 86.

FIU (13-10)

Brown 4-7 0-0 8, Pinkney 1-4 0-0 2, Banks 5-8 1-2 12, Brewer 5-13 0-0 13, Lovett 9-12 0-1 25, Jones 5-11 5-5 17, Krivokapic 2-5 0-0 5, Hawkins 0-2 0-0 0, Sanogo 0-0 0-0 0, Parrish 0-0 0-0 0, Wilcox 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 6-8 82.

Halftime_Louisiana Tech 30-25. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana Tech 12-26 (Willis 5-8, Archibald 3-5, Green 2-3, Stewart 1-2, C.Williams 1-4, Lofton 0-1, Christon 0-3), FIU 14-30 (Lovett 7-9, Brewer 3-7, Jones 2-5, Banks 1-3, Krivokapic 1-4, Hawkins 0-2). Fouled Out_Brown. Rebounds_Louisiana Tech 28 (Lofton 13), FIU 31 (Pinkney 9). Assists_Louisiana Tech 20 (Lofton 7), FIU 18 (Brewer 8). Total Fouls_Louisiana Tech 10, FIU 17. A_4,276 (5,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.