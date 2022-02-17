Louisiana Tech hosts UTEP after Boum’s 32-point game

UTEP Miners (14-10, 7-5 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (18-6, 9-3 C-USA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana Tech -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP takes on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Souley Boum scored 32 points in UTEP’s 88-79 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Bulldogs are 11-2 on their home court. Louisiana Tech is second in C-USA scoring 78.3 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Miners are 7-5 in conference games. UTEP averages 69.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in C-USA play. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 64-52 on Jan. 7. Cobe Williams scored 17 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenneth Lofton Jr. is scoring 17.2 points per game with 10.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Williams is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Jamal Bieniemy is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 16 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals. Boum is shooting 43.3% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Miners: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

