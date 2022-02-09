Louisiana Tech takes on Charlotte following Lofton’s 21-point showing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (17-6, 8-3 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (13-9, 6-4 C-USA)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the Charlotte 49ers after Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored 21 points in Louisiana Tech’s 86-82 win over the Florida International Panthers.

The 49ers have gone 9-2 in home games. Charlotte has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-3 against C-USA opponents. Louisiana Tech is ninth in C-USA shooting 34.5% from downtown. Keaston Willis paces the Bulldogs shooting 39.1% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Butler is averaging 11.8 points and six rebounds for the 49ers. Jahmir Young is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Cobe Williams is averaging 10.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Lofton is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

