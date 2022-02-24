Louisiana Tech visits Rice following Willis’ 30-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (19-7, 10-4 C-USA) at Rice Owls (14-12, 6-8 C-USA)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rice -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the Rice Owls after Keaston Willis scored 30 points in Louisiana Tech’s 95-71 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Owls have gone 9-4 at home. Rice ranks eighth in C-USA with 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Mylyjael Poteat averaging 2.1.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-4 against C-USA opponents. Louisiana Tech is ninth in C-USA shooting 34.6% from downtown. Willis leads the Bulldogs shooting 41.3% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in C-USA play. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 80-63 on Jan. 28. Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored 19 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carl Pierre is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 14.6 points. Travis Evee is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Rice.

Willis averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Lofton is shooting 52.4% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.