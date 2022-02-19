Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Louisville hosts Clemson after Hall’s 28-point game

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

Clemson Tigers (12-14, 4-11 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-14, 5-10 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -1; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits the Louisville Cardinals after PJ Hall scored 28 points in Clemson’s 81-80 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

The Cardinals are 7-7 on their home court. Louisville has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 4-11 in conference matchups. Clemson averages 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Cardinals and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrod West is averaging six points for the Cardinals. Noah Locke is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Hall is shooting 50.7% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|25 Dallas Cyber Security Summit
2|25 Canadian Government Finance Leadership...
2|25 Ask the Expert: Top 2022 Data &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery