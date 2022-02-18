Trending:
Louisville hosts Clemson following Hall’s 28-point game

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 1:42 am
Clemson Tigers (12-14, 4-11 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-14, 5-10 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson faces the Louisville Cardinals after PJ Hall scored 28 points in Clemson’s 81-80 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Cardinals have gone 7-7 in home games. Louisville ranks ninth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Tigers are 4-11 in ACC play. Clemson has a 0-5 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Locke averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Malik Williams is averaging 9.5 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Hall is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 7.0 points and 1.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

