Louisville visits North Carolina following Love’s 21-point showing

Louisville Cardinals (12-14, 6-10 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (19-8, 11-5 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -10; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina takes on the Louisville Cardinals after Caleb Love scored 21 points in North Carolina’s 65-57 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Tar Heels are 13-2 on their home court. North Carolina leads the ACC in rebounding, averaging 36.9 boards. Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels with 12.1 rebounds.

The Cardinals have gone 6-10 against ACC opponents. Louisville has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the 17th time this season in ACC play. The Tar Heels won the last meeting 90-83 on Feb. 2. Brady Manek scored 24 points points to help lead the Tar Heels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bacot is averaging 16.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Tar Heels. Love is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Noah Locke is averaging 9.7 points for the Cardinals. El Ellis is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

