Loyer leads Davidson past Saint Bonaventure 81-76

The Associated Press
February 1, 2022 9:50 pm
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 21 points and Hyunjung Lee scored 18 points and Davidson won its seventh consecutive road game beating Saint Bonaventure 81-76 on Tuesday night.

Michael Jones scored 17 points and Luka Brajkovic had 13 points and eight rebounds for Davidson (18-3, 8-1 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Jalen Adaway scored 21 points, Kyle Lofton had 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and Dominick Welch scored 18 for the Bonnies (12-6, 4-3).

Jaren Holmes, whose 15 points per game heading into the matchup led the Bonnies, finished 1-for-10 shooting.

