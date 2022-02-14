Trending:
Loyer lifts Davidson over Duquesne 72-61

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 9:53 pm
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 24 points, Hyunjung Lee added 20 points, and Davidson topped Duquesne 72-61 on Monday night.

Michael Jones had 10 points for Davidson (21-4, 11-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luka Brajkovic added 11 rebounds.

Amir Spears had 20 points for the Dukes (6-17, 1-10), whose losing streak reached 10 games. Jackie Johnson III added 14 points. Kevin Easley Jr. had 12 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

