Loyola Chicago 59, Illinois St. 50

February 21, 2022 10:20 pm
LOYOLA CHICAGO (21-6)

Knight 1-5 2-2 4, Uguak 5-8 7-11 17, Norris 3-10 1-3 9, Williamson 2-8 1-2 7, Hall 4-7 2-3 11, R.Schwieger 0-6 0-0 0, Welch 5-6 0-0 10, Clemons 0-1 1-2 1, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Hutson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 14-23 59.

ILLINOIS ST. (11-18)

Lewis 3-5 1-2 9, Schmitt 1-3 0-0 2, Fleming 1-5 0-2 2, Reeves 4-12 5-6 15, Strong 4-11 2-2 11, Freeman 2-7 0-2 5, McChesney 2-5 0-1 4, Ndiaye 1-1 0-0 2, Sissoko 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 8-15 50.

Halftime_Loyola Chicago 33-23. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Chicago 5-21 (Norris 2-5, Williamson 2-6, Hall 1-2, Clemons 0-1, Hutson 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Uguak 0-2, R.Schwieger 0-3), Illinois St. 6-17 (Lewis 2-3, Reeves 2-5, Freeman 1-3, Strong 1-4, Fleming 0-1, McChesney 0-1). Fouled Out_Fleming. Rebounds_Loyola Chicago 37 (Norris, Williamson 8), Illinois St. 30 (Fleming 7). Assists_Loyola Chicago 13 (Williamson, Hall 3), Illinois St. 8 (Strong, Freeman 2). Total Fouls_Loyola Chicago 19, Illinois St. 23.

