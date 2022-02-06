Loyola Chicago 71, Missouri St. 62

LOYOLA CHICAGO (18-4)

Knight 1-2 0-0 2, Uguak 5-10 2-2 12, Clemons 1-1 2-3 5, Norris 3-7 4-4 10, Williamson 7-12 2-2 19, Hall 5-8 0-0 13, Hutson 1-4 0-0 2, Welch 3-5 1-2 8, R.Schwieger 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 11-13 71.

MISSOURI ST. (17-8)

Mosley 4-14 4-4 12, Prim 9-15 3-4 21, Black 1-5 0-0 3, Patterson 6-8 0-0 14, Clay 3-7 1-3 7, Haney 1-4 0-0 3, Minnett 1-4 0-0 2, Carper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 8-11 62.

Halftime_Missouri St. 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Chicago 8-17 (Hall 3-4, Williamson 3-5, Clemons 1-1, Welch 1-2, Norris 0-2, Uguak 0-3), Missouri St. 4-21 (Patterson 2-3, Black 1-4, Haney 1-4, Clay 0-2, Minnett 0-2, Mosley 0-6). Rebounds_Loyola Chicago 28 (Uguak 8), Missouri St. 23 (Prim 10). Assists_Loyola Chicago 12 (Williamson 5), Missouri St. 12 (Mosley, Patterson 3). Total Fouls_Loyola Chicago 15, Missouri St. 12. A_6,117 (11,000).

