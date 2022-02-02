Loyola Chicago 78, Illinois St. 64

ILLINOIS ST. (10-12)

Lewis 1-3 2-2 4, McChesney 1-9 0-0 2, Fleming 2-4 2-2 6, Reeves 8-17 4-4 20, Strong 4-8 2-3 13, Freeman 3-6 0-0 8, Schmitt 2-2 2-7 6, Ndiaye 2-2 1-2 5, J.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 13-20 64.

LOYOLA CHICAGO (17-4)

Knight 1-6 1-2 3, Uguak 1-3 0-0 3, Kennedy 2-6 0-0 5, Norris 3-7 0-1 8, Williamson 10-15 1-2 27, R.Schwieger 7-12 2-2 18, Hall 3-4 1-1 8, Hutson 2-5 2-4 6, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Welch 0-1 0-0 0, Alcock 0-0 0-0 0, T.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 7-12 78.

Halftime_Loyola Chicago 42-22. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 5-19 (Strong 3-6, Freeman 2-3, Fleming 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1, Lewis 0-1, McChesney 0-3, Reeves 0-4), Loyola Chicago 13-27 (Williamson 6-9, Norris 2-5, R.Schwieger 2-5, Hall 1-1, Uguak 1-1, Kennedy 1-3, Hutson 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Welch 0-1). Fouled Out_McChesney. Rebounds_Illinois St. 25 (Fleming 5), Loyola Chicago 30 (Hutson 7). Assists_Illinois St. 7 (Freeman 3), Loyola Chicago 14 (Williamson, R.Schwieger 3). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 14, Loyola Chicago 18. A_3,097 (4,486).

