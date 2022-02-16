Trending:
Loyola Marymount (CA) hosts Santa Clara following Scott’s 23-point game

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

Santa Clara Broncos (17-9, 7-4 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-14, 2-9 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) takes on the Santa Clara Broncos after Eli Scott scored 23 points in Loyola Marymount (CA)’s 86-76 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Lions have gone 5-6 in home games. Loyola Marymount (CA) has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos are 7-4 against conference opponents. Santa Clara ranks second in the WCC shooting 37.5% from deep. Keshawn Justice leads the Broncos shooting 42.4% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in WCC play. The Broncos won the last matchup 79-60 on Feb. 4. Justice scored 13 points to help lead the Broncos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is averaging 16.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lions. Cameron Shelton is averaging 6.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

Jalen Williams is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Broncos. Josip Vrankic is averaging 9.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

