Loyola Marymount (CA) visits Pacific (CA) after Scott’s 30-point showing

Loyola Marymount Lions (9-15, 2-10 WCC) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (7-18, 2-8 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) faces the Pacific (CA) Tigers after Eli Scott scored 30 points in Loyola Marymount (CA)’s 84-80 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Tigers have gone 6-5 at home. Pacific (CA) is ninth in the WCC with 11.2 assists per game led by Pierre Crockrell II averaging 4.0.

The Lions have gone 2-10 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount (CA) has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alphonso Anderson is averaging 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Jeremiah Bailey is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pacific (CA).

Joe Quintana averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Scott is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

