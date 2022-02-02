Loyola (Md.) 61, Army 57

ARMY (13-10)

Mann 4-7 0-0 8, Peterson 3-5 1-5 7, J.Caldwell 5-15 0-2 10, Duhart 1-3 0-0 2, Rucker 7-11 2-2 22, Naess 0-0 0-0 0, I.Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0, Cross 1-3 0-0 2, Dove 2-5 2-2 6, Small 0-2 0-0 0, Lezanic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 5-11 57.

LOYOLA (MD.) (13-9)

Dike 1-2 1-3 3, M.Ilic 0-7 4-4 4, Andrews 6-13 1-3 16, Jones 6-9 0-0 14, Spencer 7-13 2-2 19, W.Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, V.Ilic 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 2-2 2, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Kuzemka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 10-14 61.

Halftime_Loyola (Md.) 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Army 6-13 (Rucker 6-9, J.Caldwell 0-1, Duhart 0-1, Small 0-2), Loyola (Md.) 9-24 (Andrews 3-5, Spencer 3-8, Jones 2-4, W.Jackson 1-3, M.Ilic 0-4). Rebounds_Army 24 (Peterson 7), Loyola (Md.) 33 (Spencer 9). Assists_Army 10 (Duhart 3), Loyola (Md.) 10 (W.Jackson 3). Total Fouls_Army 13, Loyola (Md.) 15. A_704 (3,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.