Loyola (MD) hosts Colgate after Spencer’s 27-point performance

Colgate Raiders (13-11, 9-2 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (13-11, 7-6 Patriot)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola (MD) -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hosts the Colgate Raiders after Cam Spencer scored 27 points in Loyola (MD)’s 68-64 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Greyhounds are 9-2 in home games. Loyola (MD) is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Raiders are 9-2 against Patriot opponents. Colgate is fourth in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 40.0% as a team from downtown this season. Pearson Parker paces them shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Raiders won the last meeting 65-52 on Jan. 25. Tucker Richardson scored 12 points to help lead the Raiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer is averaging 19.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Nelly Cummings is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Raiders. Richardson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 25.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

