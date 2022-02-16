Loyola (MD) plays Lafayette on 3-game road slide

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (13-12, 7-7 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (8-16, 5-8 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lafayette -1.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) hits the road against Lafayette looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Leopards are 4-7 in home games. Lafayette has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Greyhounds are 7-7 in conference matchups. Loyola (MD) has a 6-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Leopards and Greyhounds match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neal Quinn is averaging 14.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Leopards. Leo O’Boyle is averaging 8.7 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

Cam Spencer is shooting 47.4% and averaging 18.7 points for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

