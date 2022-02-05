On Air: Federal News Network program
LPGA Drive On Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 5:47 pm
2 min read
      
Saturday
At Crown Colony Golf & Country Club
Fort Myers, Fla.
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 6,526; Par: 72
Final Round

Leona Maguire, $225,000 66-65-67_198 -18

Lexi Thompson, $138,527 69-67-65_201 -15

Sarah Schmelzel, $100,492 69-69-64_202 -14

Xiyu Janet Lin, $54,379 68-72-63_203 -13

Patty Tavatanakit, $54,379 66-70-67_203 -13

Brittany Altomare, $54,379 68-67-68_203 -13

Stacy Lewis, $54,379 68-67-68_203 -13

Marina Alex, $54,379 65-66-72_203 -13

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, $32,233 70-67-67_204 -12

Jeongeun Lee6, $32,233 67-69-68_204 -12

Cheyenne Knight, $25,805 70-69-66_205 -11

Brooke M. Henderson, $25,805 71-67-67_205 -11

Atthaya Thitikul, $25,805 71-66-68_205 -11

Charley Hull, $25,805 67-70-68_205 -11

Aditi Ashok, $19,871 72-71-63_206 -10

Nelly Korda, $19,871 72-70-64_206 -10

Hye-Jin Choi, $19,871 71-69-66_206 -10

Madelene Sagstrom, $19,871 67-71-68_206 -10

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $19,871 68-69-69_206 -10

Jenny Shin, $15,940 74-68-65_207  -9

Perrine Delacour, $15,940 73-67-67_207  -9

Kelly Tan, $15,940 71-69-67_207  -9

Caroline Masson, $15,940 67-72-68_207  -9

Celine Boutier, $15,940 70-67-70_207  -9

Yaeeun Hong, $15,940 68-69-70_207  -9

Georgia Hall, $13,159 70-71-67_208  -8

Megan Khang, $13,159 68-72-68_208  -8

In Gee Chun, $13,159 70-68-70_208  -8

Lauren Stephenson, $13,159 72-65-71_208  -8

Yealimi Noh, $10,574 74-69-66_209  -7

Ayaka Furue, $10,574 70-72-67_209  -7

Amy Yang, $10,574 70-72-67_209  -7

Allisen Corpuz, $10,574 70-69-70_209  -7

Inbee Park, $10,574 70-69-70_209  -7

Jasmine Suwannapura, $10,574 69-70-70_209  -7

Linnea Johansson, $10,574 66-69-74_209  -7

Lilia Vu, $8,400 71-72-67_210  -6

Isi Gabsa, $8,400 71-71-68_210  -6

Na Rin An, $8,400 71-70-69_210  -6

Jennifer Chang, $8,400 70-68-72_210  -6

Ruixin Liu, $6,162 71-72-68_211  -5

Paula Reto, $6,162 71-72-68_211  -5

Pajaree Anannarukarn, $6,162 70-73-68_211  -5

Alison Lee, $6,162 69-74-68_211  -5

Brittany Lincicome, $6,162 73-69-69_211  -5

Anna Nordqvist, $6,162 69-73-69_211  -5

A Lim Kim, $6,162 72-69-70_211  -5

Bianca Pagdanganan, $6,162 70-71-70_211  -5

Marissa Steen, $6,162 69-72-70_211  -5

Cydney Clanton, $6,162 70-70-71_211  -5

Nasa Hataoka, $6,162 65-75-71_211  -5

Su Oh, $6,162 68-71-72_211  -5

Wichanee Meechai, $4,475 72-70-70_212  -4

Lindsey Weaver-Wright, $4,475 71-71-70_212  -4

Pernilla Lindberg, $4,475 69-73-70_212  -4

Janie Jackson, $4,475 72-69-71_212  -4

Ryann O’Toole, $4,475 68-72-72_212  -4

Bronte Law, $4,475 67-72-73_212  -4

Dana Finkelstein, $3,651 72-71-70_213  -3

Annie Park, $3,651 69-74-70_213  -3

Pornanong Phatlum, $3,651 73-69-71_213  -3

Moriya Jutanugarn, $3,651 72-70-71_213  -3

Gemma Dryburgh, $3,651 72-69-72_213  -3

Amy Olson, $3,651 70-71-72_213  -3

Austin Ernst, $3,651 70-71-72_213  -3

Fatima Fernandez Cano, $3,185 74-69-71_214  -2

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $3,185 72-71-71_214  -2

Ariya Jutanugarn, $3,185 72-70-72_214  -2

Katherine Perry-Hamski, $3,185 72-70-72_214  -2

Giulia Molinaro, $3,185 68-74-72_214  -2

Carlota Ciganda, $2,977 72-71-72_215  -1

Angela Stanford, $2,977 77-65-73_215  -1

Rachel Rohanna, $2,920 70-73-74_217  +1

