LPGA Drive On Championship Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Crown Colony Golf & Country Club
|Fort Myers, Fla.
|Purse: $1.5 million
|Yardage: 6,526; Par: 72
|Final Round
Leona Maguire, $225,000 66-65-67_198 -18
Lexi Thompson, $138,527 69-67-65_201 -15
Sarah Schmelzel, $100,492 69-69-64_202 -14
Xiyu Janet Lin, $54,379 68-72-63_203 -13
Patty Tavatanakit, $54,379 66-70-67_203 -13
Brittany Altomare, $54,379 68-67-68_203 -13
Stacy Lewis, $54,379 68-67-68_203 -13
Marina Alex, $54,379 65-66-72_203 -13
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, $32,233 70-67-67_204 -12
Jeongeun Lee6, $32,233 67-69-68_204 -12
Cheyenne Knight, $25,805 70-69-66_205 -11
Brooke M. Henderson, $25,805 71-67-67_205 -11
Atthaya Thitikul, $25,805 71-66-68_205 -11
Charley Hull, $25,805 67-70-68_205 -11
Aditi Ashok, $19,871 72-71-63_206 -10
Nelly Korda, $19,871 72-70-64_206 -10
Hye-Jin Choi, $19,871 71-69-66_206 -10
Madelene Sagstrom, $19,871 67-71-68_206 -10
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $19,871 68-69-69_206 -10
Jenny Shin, $15,940 74-68-65_207 -9
Perrine Delacour, $15,940 73-67-67_207 -9
Kelly Tan, $15,940 71-69-67_207 -9
Caroline Masson, $15,940 67-72-68_207 -9
Celine Boutier, $15,940 70-67-70_207 -9
Yaeeun Hong, $15,940 68-69-70_207 -9
Georgia Hall, $13,159 70-71-67_208 -8
Megan Khang, $13,159 68-72-68_208 -8
In Gee Chun, $13,159 70-68-70_208 -8
Lauren Stephenson, $13,159 72-65-71_208 -8
Yealimi Noh, $10,574 74-69-66_209 -7
Ayaka Furue, $10,574 70-72-67_209 -7
Amy Yang, $10,574 70-72-67_209 -7
Allisen Corpuz, $10,574 70-69-70_209 -7
Inbee Park, $10,574 70-69-70_209 -7
Jasmine Suwannapura, $10,574 69-70-70_209 -7
Linnea Johansson, $10,574 66-69-74_209 -7
Lilia Vu, $8,400 71-72-67_210 -6
Isi Gabsa, $8,400 71-71-68_210 -6
Na Rin An, $8,400 71-70-69_210 -6
Jennifer Chang, $8,400 70-68-72_210 -6
Ruixin Liu, $6,162 71-72-68_211 -5
Paula Reto, $6,162 71-72-68_211 -5
Pajaree Anannarukarn, $6,162 70-73-68_211 -5
Alison Lee, $6,162 69-74-68_211 -5
Brittany Lincicome, $6,162 73-69-69_211 -5
Anna Nordqvist, $6,162 69-73-69_211 -5
A Lim Kim, $6,162 72-69-70_211 -5
Bianca Pagdanganan, $6,162 70-71-70_211 -5
Marissa Steen, $6,162 69-72-70_211 -5
Cydney Clanton, $6,162 70-70-71_211 -5
Nasa Hataoka, $6,162 65-75-71_211 -5
Su Oh, $6,162 68-71-72_211 -5
Wichanee Meechai, $4,475 72-70-70_212 -4
Lindsey Weaver-Wright, $4,475 71-71-70_212 -4
Pernilla Lindberg, $4,475 69-73-70_212 -4
Janie Jackson, $4,475 72-69-71_212 -4
Ryann O’Toole, $4,475 68-72-72_212 -4
Bronte Law, $4,475 67-72-73_212 -4
Dana Finkelstein, $3,651 72-71-70_213 -3
Annie Park, $3,651 69-74-70_213 -3
Pornanong Phatlum, $3,651 73-69-71_213 -3
Moriya Jutanugarn, $3,651 72-70-71_213 -3
Gemma Dryburgh, $3,651 72-69-72_213 -3
Amy Olson, $3,651 70-71-72_213 -3
Austin Ernst, $3,651 70-71-72_213 -3
Fatima Fernandez Cano, $3,185 74-69-71_214 -2
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $3,185 72-71-71_214 -2
Ariya Jutanugarn, $3,185 72-70-72_214 -2
Katherine Perry-Hamski, $3,185 72-70-72_214 -2
Giulia Molinaro, $3,185 68-74-72_214 -2
Carlota Ciganda, $2,977 72-71-72_215 -1
Angela Stanford, $2,977 77-65-73_215 -1
Rachel Rohanna, $2,920 70-73-74_217 +1
