LPGA Drive On Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Crown Colony Golf & Country Club
|Fort Myers, Fla.
|Purse: $1.5 million
|Yardage: 6,526; Par: 72
|Final Round
Leona Maguire, $225,000 66-65-67_198
Lexi Thompson, $138,527 69-67-65_201
Sarah Schmelzel, $100,492 69-69-64_202
Xiyu Janet Lin, $54,379 68-72-63_203
Patty Tavatanakit, $54,379 66-70-67_203
Brittany Altomare, $54,379 68-67-68_203
Stacy Lewis, $54,379 68-67-68_203
Marina Alex, $54,379 65-66-72_203
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, $32,233 70-67-67_204
Jeongeun Lee6, $32,233 67-69-68_204
Cheyenne Knight, $25,805 70-69-66_205
Brooke M. Henderson, $25,805 71-67-67_205
Atthaya Thitikul, $25,805 71-66-68_205
Charley Hull, $25,805 67-70-68_205
Aditi Ashok, $19,871 72-71-63_206
Nelly Korda, $19,871 72-70-64_206
Hye-Jin Choi, $19,871 71-69-66_206
Madelene Sagstrom, $19,871 67-71-68_206
Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $19,871 68-69-69_206
Jenny Shin, $15,940 74-68-65_207
Perrine Delacour, $15,940 73-67-67_207
Kelly Tan, $15,940 71-69-67_207
Caroline Masson, $15,940 67-72-68_207
Celine Boutier, $15,940 70-67-70_207
Yaeeun Hong, $15,940 68-69-70_207
Georgia Hall, $13,159 70-71-67_208
Megan Khang, $13,159 68-72-68_208
In Gee Chun, $13,159 70-68-70_208
Lauren Stephenson, $13,159 72-65-71_208
Yealimi Noh, $10,574 74-69-66_209
Ayaka Furue, $10,574 70-72-67_209
Amy Yang, $10,574 70-72-67_209
Allisen Corpuz, $10,574 70-69-70_209
Inbee Park, $10,574 70-69-70_209
Jasmine Suwannapura, $10,574 69-70-70_209
Linnea Johansson, $10,574 66-69-74_209
Lilia Vu, $8,400 71-72-67_210
Isi Gabsa, $8,400 71-71-68_210
Na Rin An, $8,400 71-70-69_210
Jennifer Chang, $8,400 70-68-72_210
Ruixin Liu, $6,162 71-72-68_211
Paula Reto, $6,162 71-72-68_211
Pajaree Anannarukarn, $6,162 70-73-68_211
Alison Lee, $6,162 69-74-68_211
Brittany Lincicome, $6,162 73-69-69_211
Anna Nordqvist, $6,162 69-73-69_211
A Lim Kim, $6,162 72-69-70_211
Bianca Pagdanganan, $6,162 70-71-70_211
Marissa Steen, $6,162 69-72-70_211
Cydney Clanton, $6,162 70-70-71_211
Nasa Hataoka, $6,162 65-75-71_211
Su Oh, $6,162 68-71-72_211
Wichanee Meechai, $4,475 72-70-70_212
Lindsey Weaver-Wright, $4,475 71-71-70_212
Pernilla Lindberg, $4,475 69-73-70_212
Janie Jackson, $4,475 72-69-71_212
Ryann O’Toole, $4,475 68-72-72_212
Bronte Law, $4,475 67-72-73_212
Dana Finkelstein, $3,651 72-71-70_213
Annie Park, $3,651 69-74-70_213
Pornanong Phatlum, $3,651 73-69-71_213
Moriya Jutanugarn, $3,651 72-70-71_213
Gemma Dryburgh, $3,651 72-69-72_213
Amy Olson, $3,651 70-71-72_213
Austin Ernst, $3,651 70-71-72_213
Fatima Fernandez Cano, $3,185 74-69-71_214
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $3,185 72-71-71_214
Ariya Jutanugarn, $3,185 72-70-72_214
Katherine Perry-Hamski, $3,185 72-70-72_214
Giulia Molinaro, $3,185 68-74-72_214
Carlota Ciganda, $2,977 72-71-72_215
Angela Stanford, $2,977 77-65-73_215
Rachel Rohanna, $2,920 70-73-74_217
