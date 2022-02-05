On Air: Federal News Network program
LPGA Drive On Championship Scores

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 5:48 pm
2 min read
      
Saturday
At Crown Colony Golf & Country Club
Fort Myers, Fla.
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 6,526; Par: 72
Final Round

Leona Maguire, $225,000 66-65-67_198

Lexi Thompson, $138,527 69-67-65_201

Sarah Schmelzel, $100,492 69-69-64_202

Xiyu Janet Lin, $54,379 68-72-63_203

Patty Tavatanakit, $54,379 66-70-67_203

Brittany Altomare, $54,379 68-67-68_203

Stacy Lewis, $54,379 68-67-68_203

Marina Alex, $54,379 65-66-72_203

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, $32,233 70-67-67_204

Jeongeun Lee6, $32,233 67-69-68_204

Cheyenne Knight, $25,805 70-69-66_205

Brooke M. Henderson, $25,805 71-67-67_205

Atthaya Thitikul, $25,805 71-66-68_205

Charley Hull, $25,805 67-70-68_205

Aditi Ashok, $19,871 72-71-63_206

Nelly Korda, $19,871 72-70-64_206

Hye-Jin Choi, $19,871 71-69-66_206

Madelene Sagstrom, $19,871 67-71-68_206

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $19,871 68-69-69_206

Jenny Shin, $15,940 74-68-65_207

Perrine Delacour, $15,940 73-67-67_207

Kelly Tan, $15,940 71-69-67_207

Caroline Masson, $15,940 67-72-68_207

Celine Boutier, $15,940 70-67-70_207

Yaeeun Hong, $15,940 68-69-70_207

Georgia Hall, $13,159 70-71-67_208

Megan Khang, $13,159 68-72-68_208

In Gee Chun, $13,159 70-68-70_208

Lauren Stephenson, $13,159 72-65-71_208

Yealimi Noh, $10,574 74-69-66_209

Ayaka Furue, $10,574 70-72-67_209

Amy Yang, $10,574 70-72-67_209

Allisen Corpuz, $10,574 70-69-70_209

Inbee Park, $10,574 70-69-70_209

Jasmine Suwannapura, $10,574 69-70-70_209

Linnea Johansson, $10,574 66-69-74_209

Lilia Vu, $8,400 71-72-67_210

Isi Gabsa, $8,400 71-71-68_210

Na Rin An, $8,400 71-70-69_210

Jennifer Chang, $8,400 70-68-72_210

Ruixin Liu, $6,162 71-72-68_211

Paula Reto, $6,162 71-72-68_211

Pajaree Anannarukarn, $6,162 70-73-68_211

Alison Lee, $6,162 69-74-68_211

Brittany Lincicome, $6,162 73-69-69_211

Anna Nordqvist, $6,162 69-73-69_211

A Lim Kim, $6,162 72-69-70_211

Bianca Pagdanganan, $6,162 70-71-70_211

Marissa Steen, $6,162 69-72-70_211

Cydney Clanton, $6,162 70-70-71_211

Nasa Hataoka, $6,162 65-75-71_211

Su Oh, $6,162 68-71-72_211

Wichanee Meechai, $4,475 72-70-70_212

Lindsey Weaver-Wright, $4,475 71-71-70_212

Pernilla Lindberg, $4,475 69-73-70_212

Janie Jackson, $4,475 72-69-71_212

Ryann O’Toole, $4,475 68-72-72_212

Bronte Law, $4,475 67-72-73_212

Dana Finkelstein, $3,651 72-71-70_213

Annie Park, $3,651 69-74-70_213

Pornanong Phatlum, $3,651 73-69-71_213

Moriya Jutanugarn, $3,651 72-70-71_213

Gemma Dryburgh, $3,651 72-69-72_213

Amy Olson, $3,651 70-71-72_213

Austin Ernst, $3,651 70-71-72_213

Fatima Fernandez Cano, $3,185 74-69-71_214

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $3,185 72-71-71_214

Ariya Jutanugarn, $3,185 72-70-72_214

Katherine Perry-Hamski, $3,185 72-70-72_214

Giulia Molinaro, $3,185 68-74-72_214

Carlota Ciganda, $2,977 72-71-72_215

Angela Stanford, $2,977 77-65-73_215

Rachel Rohanna, $2,920 70-73-74_217

Comments