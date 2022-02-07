LPGA Tour Schedule

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
February 7, 2022 3:01 pm
Jan. 20-23 _ Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (Danielle Kang)

Jan. 27-30 _ Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio (Lydia Ko)

Feb. 3-5 _ LPGA Drive On Championship (Leona Maguire)

March 3-6 _ HSBC Women’s World Championship, Sentosa Island, Singapore

March 10-13 _ Honda LPGA Thailand, Chon Buri, Thailand

March 24-27 _ JTBC Classic presented by Barbasol, Carlsbad, Calif.

March 31-April 3 _ The Chevron Championship, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

April 13-16 _ LOTTE Championship , TBD

April 21-24 _ JTBC LA Open, Los Angeles

April 28-May 1 _ JTBC Championship at Palos Verdes, Palos Verdes, Calif.

May 12-15 _ Cognizant Founders Cup, TBD

May 25-29 _ Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play Hosted by Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

June 2-5 _ US Women’s Open, Souther Pines, N.C.

June 10-12 _ ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer, Galloway, N.J.

June 16-19 _ Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Belmont, Mich.

June 23-26 _ KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Bethesda, Md.

July 13-16 _ Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland, Mich.

July 21-24 _ Amundi Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France

July 28-31 _ Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Troon, United Kingdom

Aug. 4-7 _ AIG Women’s Open, Gullane, United Kingdom

Aug. 11-14 _ ISPS Handa World Invitational, Ballymena, United Kingdom

Aug. 25-28 _ CP Women’s Open, Ottawa, Ontario

Sept. 1-4 _ Dana Open presented by Marathon, Sylvania, Ohio

Sept. 8-11 _ Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, Cincinnati

Sept. 15-18 _ Portland Classic, TBD

Sept. 23-25 _ Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G, Rogers, Ark.

Sept. 29-Oct. 2 _ Volunteers of America Classic, The Colony, Texas

Oct. 6-9 _ LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, Somis, Calif.

Oct. 13-16 _ Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shanghai

Oct. 20-23 _ BMW Ladies Championship , TBD

Oct. 27-30 _ Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, Taipei, Taiwan

Nov. 3-6 _ TOTO Japan Classic, Otsu, Japan

Nov. 10-13 _ Pelican Women’s Championship, Belleair, Fla.

Nov. 17-20 _ CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla.

