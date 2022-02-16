LSU 84, Georgia 65

GEORGIA (6-19)
Bridges 2-2 5-6 9, Ridgnal 2-3 0-0 4, Cook 2-5 1-2 6, Etter 0-8 0-0 0, Oquendo 8-16 7-7 26, Baumann 3-4 0-0 9, Wright 2-2 2-2 7, Abdur-Rahim 0-4 2-2 2, McDowell 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-45 17-19 65.
LSU (19-7)
Days 7-14 0-0 15, Wilkinson 1-2 0-0 3, Reid 1-1 0-0 2, Murray 5-10 2-3 15, Pinson 3-10 1-1 7, Eason 9-15 2-4 21, Gaines 3-5 0-0 7, Fudge 1-4 1-2 3, Williams 1-2 2-2 4, O’Neal 3-5 1-2 7, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Ezewiro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-68 9-14 84.
Halftime_LSU 38-22. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 8-23 (Baumann 3-4, Oquendo 3-7, Wright 1-1, Cook 1-3, Ridgnal 0-1, Etter 0-3, Abdur-Rahim 0-4), LSU 7-23 (Murray 3-5, Gaines 1-2, Wilkinson 1-2, Eason 1-3, Days 1-7, Williams 0-1, Pinson 0-3). Fouled Out_Reid. Rebounds_Georgia 25 (Oquendo 5), LSU 33 (Days 12). Assists_Georgia 9 (Cook, Wright 2), LSU 15 (Pinson 10). Total Fouls_Georgia 13, LSU 18.
