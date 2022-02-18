Trending:
LSU visits South Carolina following Eason’s 21-point game

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

LSU Tigers (19-7, 7-6 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (15-10, 6-7 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU visits the South Carolina Gamecocks after Tari Eason scored 21 points in LSU’s 84-65 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks are 9-4 on their home court. South Carolina is eighth in college basketball with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Wildens Leveque averaging 2.3 offensive boards.

The Tigers are 7-6 in SEC play. LSU ranks fifth in the SEC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Darius Days averaging 6.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 11.3 points. James Reese is averaging seven points over the past 10 games for South Carolina.

Eason is averaging 16.8 points, seven rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Brandon Murray is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

