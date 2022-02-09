On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lukaku goal puts Chelsea through to Club World Cup final

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 1:35 pm
< a min read
      

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chelsea will get another chance to win the Club World Cup for the first time after beating Al Hilal 1-0 on Wednesday to set up a meeting with Palmeiras in the final.

Romelu Lukaku’s close-range goal in the 32nd minute settled a match between the European and Asian champions.

A European team has won 13 of the last 14 finals in the intercontinental competition. The last to lose was Chelsea, beaten by Corinthians in 2012.

Another Brazilian team in Palmeiras, the south American champion, awaits on Saturday and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel should be in Abu Dhabi for that. Tuchel missed the game against Al Hilal because he is isolating after contracting the coronavirus, and is hoping to be able to travel out for the final.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

Lukaku’s goal was his first in six appearances and came after Al Hilal defender Yasser Al-Shahrani failed to clear a cross by Kai Havertz. The Belgium striker crashed home a finish from the edge of the six-yard box.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|16 Tech Expo for Fort Meade
2|16 Basic Contracting for GSA Schedules
2|16 VMware Tallahassee Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Customs and Border Protection examines imported flowers in Miami